2024, the year for higher allocation to fixed income?
With our expectations that central bankers have ended their rate-hiking cycle against the backdrop of declining inflation, the positive real returns that current rates point to, augurs well for increased fixed income allocations in 2024.
When one recalls, 2023 began on a relatively gloomy note with forecasters portending dark clouds over the horizon. After all, the world was beset with several issues, including a war in Europe, relatively high commodity prices, cascading impact of decadal high interest rates and monetary tightness, stubborn inflation, a slowing Chinese economy, a Europe in decline and fears of a US recession.