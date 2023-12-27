2024, the year for higher allocation to fixed income?

When one recalls, 2023 began on a relatively gloomy note with forecasters portending dark clouds over the horizon. After all, the world was beset with several issues, including a war in Europe, relatively high commodity prices, cascading impact of decadal high interest rates and monetary tightness, stubborn inflation, a slowing Chinese economy, a Europe in decline and fears of a US recession.

However, we were all surprised with the resilience seen in global growth, primarily contributed by the US, with underpinnings in its strong labour markets. Further, the momentum of inflation cooled quicker than markets expected in the second half of the year and the six months annualized core Personal Consumption Expenditure price index is already at target! Throughout the year, the Fed’s hawkish tone resulted in markets belatedly believing in the “higher for longer" maxim and pushing US-10 year yields beyond 5%.

However, Jerome Powell decided to play market Santa Claus and in all but deed pivoted in his December policy, after which markets have quickly recalibrated and are now baking in six rate cuts over the next calendar year, rallying significantly.

There is enough reason to believe that the pendulum has swung again to the other side of exuberance and rate cuts will be more calibrated despite cracks in the US economy beginning to appear. The European Central Bank (ECB), however, was relatively hawkish and did not discuss rate cuts in its meeting despite many European countries toying with recession this year.

No further rate hikes are likely, however. China continues with its tepid growth and despite some policy interventions, the mainstay property market remains sluggish and continues to struggle with low demand offtake. Compounding issues for them is slowing export growth due to slowing global growth. Recent geopolitical developments in the Middle East have also added to the complexity.

In India, the story was always different due to the almost Goldilocks situation of strong growth coupled with a downtrend in inflation. Most of the high frequency indicators of PMIs, credit growth, tax collections, e-way bills, passenger car sales, and capacity utilization—other than the external sector—continue to flash bright green, pointing to a healthy continuing underlying momentum. CPI inflation has continued its broad decline despite intermittent shocks from volatile vegetable prices and the decline seen in the sticky core inflation is particularly heartening.

With the recent inclusion of India in the JP Morgan Index it is estimated that we see inflows of approximately $30-50 billion, having a positive impact on the external account, forex reserves and the Indian currency, over and above the obvious positive impact on yields. Liquidity is expected to remain broadly balanced blunting the use of that tool for the RBI.

Thus, despite real policy rates remaining firmly in the positive territory, with no compelling reason to cut, the “higher for longer" maxim continues to hold, particularly since we have a very slim cushion given that the long-term repo rate in India is closer to 6% and the current repo rate is at 6.5%. This is very different from the US where the long-term Fed rate is closer to 2%, giving them significant headroom to cut when required. We believe we are likely to see a shallow rate cut cycle only in the second half of FY25.

Corporate bond spreads are finally showing signs of expanding. With Corporate India’s credit metrics in fine fettle and previously abundant liquidity, spreads were compressed for many years. However, all this is likely to change with balanced liquidity and the change to risk weights by banks for a few asset classes.

The year 2024 is again starting on an interesting note. With our expectations that central bankers have ended their rate-hiking cycle against the backdrop of declining inflation, the positive real returns that current rates point to, augurs well for increased fixed income allocations in 2024. Investors should not expect any immediate gains from rate cuts since they are a while away and should instead look at an accrual play. More intrepid investors can look at the tactical opportunity being supplied due to the bond index inclusion. Risks would broadly emanate from the external sector—due to geopolitics and any resultant energy price shocks. Year 2023 cemented the notion that the old world order that we knew and that existed for many decades is under threat and that a change to a multi-polar world with fluid alliances is under way.

Suffice to say that volatility is the only certainty!

Sunaina da Cunha is co-head-fixed income, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

