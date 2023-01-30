21st century India needs a real-time fiscal data portal4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:21 PM IST
It is the next necessary step in transparency to assure us a true picture of the state of India’s finances
Soon after leaving North Block, former chief economic adviser to the finance ministry, Arvind Subramanian aired a warning about the creative accounting tricks used in the annual budget-making exercise. “Firms must report their results according to established accounting principles," Subramanian wrote in his book Of Counsel: The Challenges of the Modi-Jaitley Economy. “But things are different when it comes to the government. Singer-songwriter Paul Simon once told us that there are 50 ways to leave a lover. Similarly, governments have more than 50 ways—policies and accounting—to meet a deficit target… The more complicated the fiscal arrangements, as they are in India because of different layers of ‘off-budget’ activities and incurring of contingent liabilities, the more the scope for creative accounting."