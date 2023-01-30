21st century India needs a real-time fiscal data portal

At the moment, fiscal data in India is fragmented, incomplete, and often comes with lags. This makes it difficult to analyse government finances across the country in a comprehensive way. To cite an example, it is important to net out intergovernmental flows to avoid double counting if we want to understand the aggregate government spending and its impact on the economy. If local body grants provided by the Union government to states are shown as entries in the budgets of both the Union and states, it will overstate government spending, since the actual spending is being done only by the third tier of government. To make matters worse, the amount shown as a transfer by the higher tier (Union or state government) often does not match the amount shown as receipt by the lower tier (state or local government). The reconciliation happens much later, by when the data is only of academic interest.

