Hero or villain? A question Indira’s life is still posing

Ten years later, on 31 October 1984, Indira was assassinated. By then a journalist, I received a call from my office about 11 am that day that Indira had been shot. Thirty bullets had been pumped into her body. The official announcement of her death was made after 6pm. But by afternoon the same day, riots had broken out in many parts of the country. I still can’t forget the gory scenes of the time I witnessed in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). What happened after Indira’s death may be termed as a pogrom. But that day I saw even the most level-headed of people turn violent.