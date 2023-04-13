Five ways founders can build enduring organizations

Five ways founders can build enduring organizations1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:53 PM IST
Brilliant ideas, energetic founders and supportive investors can help startups get off the ground. But keeping the company flying is a different challenge, particularly in these tough and uncertain markets. In a McKinsey analysis of almost 1,800 startups, 78% that had launched a successful product failed to scale it up. Why? It is not just about ideas or capital, but is driven much more by whether or not founders can build a robust organization and culture. In fact, investors have attributed 65% of any less-than-expected performance in their portfolio companies to issues related to people and organizational set-ups. Hyper-scalers are geared to outperform the industry, remain resilient during downturns, maintain strong cash positions, set a high bar for corporate performance, and make calculated bold moves.