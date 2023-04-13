Five ways founders can build enduring organizations

They get talent right: Startups can often cram everyone in a room, and the founder-chief executive officer interviews all new prospects. ‘Scaled innovators’ accept there comes a time when this is no longer tenable, and that they may need different kinds of candidates than the time when their startup was ‘the next new thing’. At this point, systems come into play to clarify the talent management strategy and define a differentiated employee value proposition. One digital commerce company used advanced analytics to identify which skills it would need over the next three years. Then it revised its hiring and training programmes and redefined key roles on the basis of this scenario. It is difficult to overstate how much this matters: A McKinsey survey of more than 600 companies found that organizations which reallocated talent frequently were twice as likely to outperform their peers.