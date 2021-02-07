75 days of farmers’ agitation: lessons learnt and way ahead

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand were exempted from it. Why? Because farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had announced that it was time for sugarcane cultivation and people have to do their work along with the agitation. But why did Tikait alone make this announcement? Ideally, such a statement should have been part of the press conference of the United Kisan Morcha. Was there any problem among the agitators as before? However, later the spokesperson of the Morcha made it clear that Tikait had done so with everyone’s consent. The spokesperson also clarified that they are doing this because many of their colleagues are missing and the government is not taking any cognizance of this. His statement was perhaps a clarification of the charge that when the agitation is getting so much support from all sides, why did it decide to withdraw Chakka jam in UP and Uttarakhand? If you look carefully at the effect of this call, you will find that it had no effect in many regions. In such a situation, this agitation will bound to be considered as a movement of the farmers of specific geographical area.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}