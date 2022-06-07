We expect the RBI monetary policy committee (MPC) to hike policy rates by 25 basis points (bps) on 8 June, to combat inflation and offset Fed hikes. It should also shift the monetary policy stance to neutral from accommodative with Governor Das already prioritizing inflation over growth. Looking ahead, the MPC should hike the repo rate by another 75bps by April 2023. Second, we expect it to raise banks’ HTM limits by 1% of book and extend the higher HTM limit to FY26. Finally, the RBI will likely hike the FCNRB deposit rate cap over Libor by 50bps to attract NRI deposit flows to augment FX reserves.

The RBI MPC should hike the repo rate by 25bps on 8 June, August, October and April. This will take the terminal repo rate, at 5.4%, close to India’s growth maximizing 5.5-6% threshold inflation. While we were contrarian in calling for a rate hike in the April policy, we are below the 50bps consensus this time. As the RBI has already raised policy rates by 80bps since April, we expect it to moderate the pace of tightening given the shallow recovery. It will likely cut FY23 real GDP growth forecast by 20bps to 7%. We see real GDP growth slowing to 6.7% in FY23 and 5.5% FY24 on a demand problem at home and a Fed-led slowdown abroad. We estimate that a US recession costs 100bps of India’s GDP.

This begs the question, why do we now prefer a slower pace of RBI rate hikes than the street? Lending rates on bank priority sector loans to micro and small industries (MSI) are now linked to the policy rate. This was originally done to cut their borrowing costs fast. Repo rate hikes will now paradoxically hurt MSIs first. It is for this reason we expect the finance ministry to offer subvention of 1% on bank loans to MSIs at a negligible fiscal cost of ₹130bn/$1.7bn (0.05% of GDP across FY23-24). As monetary policy impacts inflation with a lag, it is hardly as if a 50bps RBI rate hike will act perceptibly faster than, say, 25bps hikes in two consecutive policy meetings.

That said, we emphasize that the RBI MPC cannot run large negative real rates much longer without stoking future inflation. True, we see inflation peaking off to 7% in May and 6.3% for FY23 from 7.8% in April. Still, this is not only above the RBI’s 2-6% inflation target but also higher than threshold inflation. The RBI MPC will likely raise its FY23 inflation forecast by 80bps to 6.5%.

A big relief is that the fundamental factors driving inflation are still fairly benign. A shallow recovery restricts pricing power. Second, a good monsoon (103% of normal forecast by the India Met) should dampen agflation. Third, the RBI’s cash reserve ratio (CRR) hikes have kept money (M3) growth in check (9.5% vs 11.1% a year ago). Fourth, the government’s recent excise duty cut (petrol by ₹8/litre and diesel by ₹6/litre) and other measures reduce the pressure from rising commodity prices. Fifth, Fed tightening itself should also cool commodity price inflation. Finally, high FX reserves are supporting the rupee to cut risks of ‘imported’ inflation.

The RBI will also be pushed into further tightening by the Fed. We expect another 175bps of hikes in 2022. As it is, the differential between the RBI’s repo rate and the Fed funds rate, at 365bps, has dipped below the medium-term 500bps average. While we do not reckon it necessary to raise the differential given high FX reserves, it is surely not possible to compress it below the terminal 240bps gap we project. We see the INR trading at ₹77/USD levels now on adverse trade seasonality, FPI outflows on a strong US Dollar due to Fed tightening and high oil prices. As these factors reverse, it should appreciate back to ₹76/USD by March.

The 10-year government bond yield should peak at 7.75% by March 2023 on RBI tightening and a high fiscal deficit. A relief is that RBI FX sales ($58bn in our estimate) and CRR hikes will expand the RBI’s ability to buy gilts in open market operations (to say, $69bn) to fund the high fiscal deficit.

The author is head of India Research, CLSA. Views are personal.