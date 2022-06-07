A 25-basis-point rate hike surely is hawkish enough

The RBI will also be pushed into further tightening by the Fed. We expect another 175bps of hikes in 2022. As it is, the differential between the RBI’s repo rate and the Fed funds rate, at 365bps, has dipped below the medium-term 500bps average. While we do not reckon it necessary to raise the differential given high FX reserves, it is surely not possible to compress it below the terminal 240bps gap we project. We see the INR trading at ₹77/USD levels now on adverse trade seasonality, FPI outflows on a strong US Dollar due to Fed tightening and high oil prices. As these factors reverse, it should appreciate back to ₹76/USD by March.

