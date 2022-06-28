A $30 trillion economy is within our reach but we can’t say when5 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 09:46 PM IST
Our economy will hit $30 trillion but probably by 2065 and not 2052 as Piyush Goyal predicted
Sometime in 2007, during the course of unofficial chitchat at the end of a conference, one of the biggest bulls in the Indian stock market predicted that the BSE Sensex would touch 50,000 points in six to seven years. The Sensex back then was in a range of 18,000-19,000 points. The index did cross 50,000 points, but only in February 2021.