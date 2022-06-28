A $30 trillion economy is within our reach but we can’t say when

Nonetheless, that is not how things have turned out, at least not entirely. As Krzysztof Pelc writes in Beyond Self-Interest: Why the Market Rewards Those Who Reject It: “We are now… about six times better off, economically speaking, than we were in Keynes’s time. Yet if anything, attitudes toward leisure have gone in the opposite direction." Those who dedicate themselves totally to the pursuit of leisure are now looked down upon by the society. Hence, Keynes’ long-term forecast of increasing economic prosperity leading to people spending more time on leisure has actually turned out wrong.

