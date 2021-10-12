A bank regulatory review that could update banking

Corporate current account closures: To prevent unscrupulous promoters from diverting funds through multiple accounts and inculcate credit discipline, RBI had imposed restrictions on client current account transactions and ordered banks to close such accounts if their exposure was below 10% of customer’s overall borrowal facilities. This decision adversely affected customers who lost out on the superior services of smaller but more efficient private and foreign banks, while lenders lost good business. Even public sector banks (PSBs) were affected, as they would be required to surrender accounts of government entities if no RBI relaxation is forthcoming.