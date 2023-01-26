A Bengal school shows how pride can be a source of service quality5 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:06 PM IST
What often separates learning losses from gains is self-motivation among educators displaying Socratic levels of dedication
The world has reached a major turning point. As AI edges out traditional labour, it becomes clear that the future belongs to countries that can adapt to the changing nature of work. But adaptability requires an education system that nurtures creativity. This is particularly true in countries like India, where the growing digital divide threatens to widen existing inequalities. I have been on the road in India over the past month, interacting with people engaged in education and research. I happened to reach Delhi just as the 2022 Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) was released.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×