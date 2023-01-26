A Bengal school shows how pride can be a source of service quality

It is true that the school has capitalized on ideas for education from around the world, perhaps most importantly from Finland. But another explanation has to do with India’s ongoing struggle with teacher apathy and absenteeism in public schools. In their efforts to address this problem, economists typically focus on financial incentives, such as monetary penalties and rewards. While such measures can help, my four-day stay and earlier visits to Purulia convinced me that instilling professional pride among educators matters as much, if not more. As economists, we underplay the power of self-monitoring. The truth is that innate pride in the work is a more powerful motivator than financial sanctions.