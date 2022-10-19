A bet on the do-or-die spirit of a non-Gandhi

Almost 140 years old, the party that once was a big tent of ideas and persuasions, led a mass movement for India’s independence, and came to define the country’s framework for a secular polity, is in crisis. It remains in power in only two states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In the last Lok Sabha election, its tally was reduced to 52 seats, less than the minimum 10% needed to bag the post of Leader of Opposition. In several states, it found itself not just out-manouevred by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but also pushed to third place by regional parties. It’s not a stretch to argue that voters uneasy with saffron nationalism are losing faith in the Congress’s ability to take on the BJP. It is not just that India’s polity appears to have swung rightward. In a country of many inequalities and even more aspirations, the BJP has tapped a vein of resentment against an older elite, seen as smug and effete. Its portrayal of the Congress as a party under dynastic control allows a contrasting projection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a strong leader who arose from among the people. That’s why many Congress well-wishers were keen for the older party to signal that it was open to change, new ideas, and, above all, a credible revival plan.