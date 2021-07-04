A better way to ask the government to keep off cinema

Successful people, like filmmakers and actors, have much to lose. So their dissent is indeed brave, but they rarely ever cross a line. There is a limit to how much they are willing to lose. By virtue of being successful in the material world, they are beneficiaries of a stable order, of systems, and they operate within its bounds. But they also do the government a favour with their fame. They unknowingly overshadow and eclipse more potent forms of dissent. Just as in the material world the lucky few on top block the progress of geniuses at the bottom, so too in activism, the top rung suppresses the rise of dangerous activists. If successful people are muzzled, expressions of dissent could move from people who have much to lose to those who have nothing to lose.