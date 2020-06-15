Opinion | A better way to rescue MSMEs from the tyranny of thresholds

What is the purpose of classification? It is to encourage businesses to grow, generate employment, and be more productive by investing in technology, rather than focussing on remaining small to avail of special financing and tax concessions. Therefore, the government should wholeheartedly encourage them to grow without their fearing a loss of concessions consistent with their status. The myopic mindset of worrying about offering tax breaks or lower interest rates on loans extended to these enterprises for a longer period than planned should be shed. The notional losses incurred because of these are more than offset by the employment generated, technologies obtained and prosperity achieved. In general, the government’s attitude should be not to punish them for growing but reward them. In a post-covid world of scarce growth, policy experiments need to be pursued with larger hearts and more open minds. That is what seems missing in India’s new MSME thresholds.