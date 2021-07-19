A big reason for the permanent rhetoric of transitory inflation

The upshot of all these is that they create conditions for central banks to maintain a permanent state of accommodation, so that ‘transitory’ inflation eventually becomes permanent but without being recognized as such. Unanticipated inflation serves the purpose of redistribution from savers and lenders to borrowers, and the rhetoric of transience helps to keep inflation unanticipated and unincorporated in financial and wage contracts such that the real cost of borrowing and real wage growth remain negative. The public-debt mountain must be whittled down. Eventually, in the second half of the decade, the inflation rate will reach a permanently high plateau, bringing down government debt ratios meaningfully, as seen in the second half of the 1970s. Doubtless, there will be other costs to this policy, not all of which can be anticipated now. For now, policymakers have concluded that the overriding policy priority of this decade is stealth reduction in real debt burdens. Therefore, expect the rhetoric of transitory inflation to achieve a measure of permanence.

