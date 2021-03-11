A big royal marriage was never going to end racism in the UK

According to a British writer of colour in The New York Times in 2017, Markle’s marriage to a prince was “astonishingly political" and had “shaken to the core the country’s ideas about who is entitled to a seat at the royal table." Another commentator in The Guardian prophesied that “Britain’s relationship with race will change for ever." So it has, but not quite in the desired manner. Markle’s unsurprisingly doomed co-habitation with an archaic dynasty has ended up hardening divisions in what The Guardian this week called “a culture war."

