A big shift in debt fund taxationhas ended ‘revdis’ for India’s rich4 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:58 PM IST
The well-off enjoyed a tax benefit while fixed deposits held by ordinary folks had a heavier burden
India’s government has gradually been taking away the tax benefit revdis—or handouts—that have been on offer to high networth individuals (HNIs). Last week, it withdrew benefits on debt mutual funds (MFs).