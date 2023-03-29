A big shift in debt fund taxationhas ended ‘revdis’ for India’s rich

Also, yes, the government did introduce the taxation change sneakily. It should not have done that. But saying that this was a surprise is wrong. The central government has been gradually chipping away at the lower tax rates that prevail on income earned on investments. Earlier, in the case of debt MFs, the 20% tax with an indexation benefit would kick in if the investment was held for just over one year. There was no tax on gains from selling stocks held for more than one year. Now there’s a tax of 10%. Even dividends received from stocks are taxable.

