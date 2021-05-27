In the immortal series of Asterix comics written by Goscinny and Uderzo, the indomitable Gauls had only one fear: that the sky would fall on their heads. In a world preoccupied by covid, even as we sought the ‘magic potion’ of the vaccine, that fear returned as a 23-tonne booster of China’s Long March satellite threatened to crash back to Earth. That it harmlessly did so in the Indian Ocean did not allay the fear of it happening again. In fact, it was the fourth big uncontrolled re-entry in history. The biggest was the Soviet Skylab in 1979, and I have memories of us as school children eagerly following its descent and plotting it on graph papers.

There are 128 million man-made objects orbiting earth, of which 34,000 are greater than 10cm; 3,000 of them are live satellites, and 50 are dead Long March-sized boosters—circling around endlessly, until they decide to fall. An uncontrolled fall of a large object in a populated area could cause catastrophic harm, though the chances of that happening are one in several million.

The odds are going to get even more interesting, however, now that the world’s two richest men have made space debuts. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk has been first off the block, with the Starlink satellite network, developed by his rocket company SpaceX. His rockets have already launched nearly 1,500 LEOs, or low earth satellites, and he plans to take this number to more than 12,000. The Starlinks are bright and easily visible in the night sky; people are reporting more ‘UFO sightings’ and astronomers are often getting surprised by groups of satellites moving together in mega constellations, making it harder to peer into the cosmos.

Meanwhile, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been spending a billion dollars of his own money every year on another LEO initiative called the Kuiper Project, with more than 3,000 satellites to be slung into orbit by his rocket company, Blue Origin. There are other billionaires in the fray. Bharti’s Sunil Mittal has teamed up with the UK government, Softbank and Hughes Network Systems are sending up 650 satellites through their OneWeb initiative. China is building its 13,000-satellite strong Hongyan system. The eccentric billionaire Richard Branson is expectedly doing something different. With Virgin Galactic, he plans to launch rockets with satellites on them from the wings of Boeing 747s flying at 35,000 feet.

Why all this hyperactivity? It is as if the planet isn’t big enough for these billionaires, so they now need space to compete. When SpaceX won a $2.9- billion Nasa Artemis contract to send another man to the moon after nearly 50 years, a put-off Bezos took Nasa to court. Characteristically, Musk tweeted a picture of Bezos unveiling Blue Origin with the words “Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol." Then there is ego. Mike Pence quoted Donald Trump joking that “Rich guys . . . love rockets".

The real reason, however, is a hard-nosed business imperative. The pot of gold at the end of this satellite rainbow is to connect the entire globe with a 5G internet network. Three billion people are still unconnected, many more suboptimally. In the post-pandemic world, no internet access makes it impossible for people to do many jobs, for children to study, or for people in remote areas to get medical care. Connecting half the world has been a hugely profitable enterprise and linking the other half promises to be even more so. Musk has predicted that Starlink will reach $30 billion a year in revenue. Bezos is stepping away from his Amazon responsibilities to pursue his twin passions: Blue Origin and his $10-billion Earth fund.

Satellite internet has multiple benefits: It does not involve right-of-way permissions and costs, would cause less environmental damage by not digging around to lay fibre optic, and can theoretically achieve speeds 40% faster than cable. There are difficulties, however. Launches are expensive, require complex technology, and the economics might make it too costly for people on the wrong side of the digital divide. Then there is the debris. The 3,000-plus satellites around our planet threaten to explode to more than 30,000. They already have a hard time navigating; a collision in space could cause a domino effect of further collisions; this possibility, called the Kessler Syndrome, could make space unnavigable and debris would rain on our planet.

Asterix and Obelix would have solved this problem of the sky falling on their heads by getting under their shields and glugging down some magic potion. The rest of us mere mortals have no such recourse, as we realize that what goes up must come down.

Jaspreet Bindra is the author of ‘The Tech Whisperer’, and founder of Digital Matters

