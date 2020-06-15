Opinion | A bounced cheque should remain a criminal offence

Real estate developers who sell flats often also arrange for housing loans. Such a transaction is facilitated by the lender getting a set of post-dated cheques from the home buyer (and borrower). Of course, the lender has the flat as collateral, but the post-dated cheques offer comfort too, because if they bounce, the issuer can go to jail. Taking possession of the flat in case of a default is not as easy as initiating a criminal case for a dishonoured cheque. The current procedure to lodge a bounced-cheque case is too cumbersome, though. A separate case has to be initiated for each and every cheque. A mere police complaint or first information report is not sufficient to get the party arrested, unlike in some other countries. No wonder the court system is overburdened with cheque-bouncing cases. There are more than 3.5 million pending cases of this law violation alone. The solution is surely not to decriminalize it, since that would be tantamount to throwing the baby with the bathwater. Instead, it lies in simplifying the enforcement and prosecution process. A bounced cheque is equivalent to paying in fake currency, a much more serious crime. It also amounts to cheating, since the receiver is under the false impression that there are sufficient funds in the issuer’s bank. Hence, cheque bouncing cannot be equated with a minor non-compliance or a procedural lapse. It should remain a criminal offence.