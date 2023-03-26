A brief history of India’s fake claims to true happiness1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Over the past decade, a global survey has been asking thousands of people across the world how happy they are on a scale of zero to ten, in six distinct ways of being happy. Their answers form the core of the annual World Happiness Reports, which have been a source of periodic unhappiness for many Indians. India is consistently ranked at the bottom, among dystopian nations, unhappier than even Pakistan, which triggers special trauma in sensitive Indians. The 2023 World Happiness Report does not actually rank India 126th out of 137 nations. Indians have ranked themselves, inadvertently showing us as people who are sadder than Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Sri Lanka and, of course, Pakistan. Any measure of happiness involves a few foolish processes, and these reports do couch left-wing righteousness as anthropology, but they are less nonsensical than a fable my generation grew up hearing: that Indians are “the happiest people on earth".