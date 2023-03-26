A brief history of India’s fake claims to true happiness

There is, of course, a big problem in this attempt to measure the happiness of nations. It is not, as patriots argue, in its “methodology". Asking people whether they are happy is a reasonable way to measure this abstract quantity. The problem is not with the sample size either. The report claims that “typically" around 1,000 people, irrespective of population, participate in the survey every year. We can quarrel with the report on whether this is enough to make overarching pronouncements on our sense of well-being, but this is not an important argument. The report’s real problem is why it even exists. This is not an exercise a Donald Trump or Elon Musk or a conservative strongman anywhere would consider worth his time. That should point us to the sort of people who would be interested in such a survey—economists who want a welfare state.