The story of our economy, as told by budgets since Independence

Economic policy was severely constrained by shortages in foodgrain supplies, domestic savings and foreign exchange. Chetty made this clear in his 1948 budget speech itself: “The money required for the purchase of food is of course a first charge on our available foreign exchange resources." However, a lot had changed by 1972. Fiscal capacity had almost doubled in terms of the tax/GDP (gross domestic product) ratio. Much of that now came from indirect rather than direct taxes, which meant that the Indian tax system was most regressive just when slogans of socialism were at their loudest.