A broader agenda for central banks will risk their autonomy

It is true that many of those new issues have economic implications. Pollution, climate change and declining biodiversity affect the economy. But attempts to shoehorn these matters into the domain of monetary policy ask too much of central banks. In a world of radical uncertainty, their economists struggle to handle even their usual responsibilities of economic forecasting. Recent inflation overshoots, following a decade of persistent undershoots, suggest a need for greater humility. Central banks’ increasing focus on climate change is particularly odd. As the pandemic has shown, the financial system faces a range of tail risks ranging from cyberattacks to political instability around the world. But central banks have little expertise in any of these areas. A recent paper from the Bank of England noted, for instance, the lack of any objective metric by which to ‘tilt’ its purchase of corporate bonds to influence companies’ efforts to reduce their carbon emissions.