A cautionary tale for banking in Reliance Capital’s collapse

Consider the misery of Anil Ambani. Creditors, including the government, are in a scramble to recover the $10 billion owed to them by his Reliance Communications Ltd, which shuttered its mobile service four years ago. Last year, the 62-year-old former billionaire was ordered by a London judge to pay more than $700 million to a trio of Chinese banks that had lent money to RCom against personal guarantees by Ambani. Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd, which had a contract to build patrolling vessels for the Indian Navy, is also in insolvency. Creditors are looking at 80%-90% haircuts, by one report. Now that Reliance Capital joins his other group businesses in the bankruptcy slaughterhouse, investors will get a clearer assessment of why their firm, which was once worth more than $3 billion, is most likely headed for a complete wipeout of the $64 million in shareholder value that still remains. The “serious governance concerns," which RBI says the board failed to address effectively, need to come out in the open. That won’t improve the outcome for Reliance Capital shareholders, but it will hopefully prevent similar blowups in the future.

