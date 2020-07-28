Opinion | A century of education at the Bombay School of Economics

Economists trained in the Bombay School had a deep influence on Indian economic policy in the middle of the 20th century. J.J. Anjaria became the first chief economic adviser to the Indian government, and later a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). V.K.R.V. Rao served in senior positions in the government, including membership of the council of ministers, and also set up three institutions—Delhi School of Economics, Institute of Economic Growth, and the Institute for Social and Economic Change. B.P. Adarkar dazzled John Maynard Keynes with his brilliance, and designed the first social security plan for India in 1944; Vallabhbhai Patel described him as “Chhota Beveridge", after William Beveridge, who laid the intellectual foundations of the British welfare state. R.K. Hazari wrote the influential study of industrial concentration in India, and his work led to later policies to curb monopolies.