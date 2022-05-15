A Chinese general secretary in his Shanghai labyrinth

At the same time, the West continues to finance Moscow’s military operations in Ukraine by importing more fuel from Russia than ever before. The American military-industrial complex needed a new war after the US hurriedly left Afghanistan last August, it would seem, and it has got one now. Special interests probably want to keep hostilities going as long as possible. Last week, the US announced another $40 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Meanwhile, its own economy is in a bizarre state. The price of petrol has risen more than 80% since Joe Biden checked into the White House 16 months ago. Inflation is at a 41-year high, and, among other things, the country is going through an unprecedented baby food shortage reminiscent of India in the 1960s and 1970s. The out-of-stock rate for baby food in American stores reached 43% last week.