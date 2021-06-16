A chronicle of crises foretold: We must brace for likely covid waves

First, the phrase ‘second wave’ is misleading. For Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and a few other places, this was the third or fourth wave. For Bangalore, Chennai and other cities, it was the second wave. But for vast swathes of the country, including large parts of rural India that were affected, this was the first wave. And there are large pockets within these areas, as also other large geographical tracts, that have remained unaffected so far. These areas have not experienced their first wave yet. An accurate country-wide understanding can only emerge from a comprehensive and quick serological survey. But the implication is simple: the country is sitting on ticking time-bombs of the next set of waves. Most public health experts have repeatedly and rightly reminded us that another set of waves is not inevitable—it depends on our actions. But what I saw on the ground gives me little confidence that we have done enough, or will do so, to avoid future waves aggregating into a massive country-level ‘third wave’.

