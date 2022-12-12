A clear-cut vote marked against complacency

As a result, the Aam Aadmi Party gained five seats with 13% of the vote, inflicting Congress a crushing defeat. In Gujarat, the party does not have a large mass base. It also lacks an army of workers, unlike the BJP and Congress. There is also little appeal among Gujaratis for any other leader than Arvind Kejriwal, but Kejriwal recognized that people looking for an alternative to the BJP were disillusioned with the Congress. In such a case, AAP can serve as a beacon of hope for such people. He has utilized this strategy successfully in MCD elections following the Delhi and Punjab assemblies. Arvind Kejriwal will almost certainly try to position himself as an alternative to Narendra Modi in the coming days. This is not good news for Congress.