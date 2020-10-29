A coalition to counter China will take some time to operationalize

New Delhi and Washington have had to negotiate and sign Beca and previous defence cooperation agreements piecemeal because India was neither part of the United States’ formal alliance framework, nor wished to be. With the agreements in place, it will now be much easier to operationalize the Quad, as Japan and Australia, its other two members, are US allies. Whatever else the four countries say it is, the Quad is a countervailing coalition that has arisen to resist Chinese expansionism. If coordination among the Quad has gathered pace—three of the four foundational defence agreements between India and US were signed in the last four years—it is but a delayed response to Beijing’s provocations. It is also evidence of New Delhi exhausting other options before falling in with the Quad.