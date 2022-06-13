A code of conduct is a must for party leaders, workers

And that reminds me of an old saying, “Dharayati iti dharmaah" (that which upholds is Dharma). This emotion, I could see, had been passed down generations of devotees now taking their holy dip. Note that these folks from western Uttar Pradesh adhere to their rituals without cursing others, and abide by their religion. During the invasion of the country by Muslim rulers, some of their people were converted to Islam, but they did not renounce the names of their caste. So, Chauhan, Tyagi, Malik, Patel, and more surnames can be found in both religions. These are people who have shaped almost 1,300 years of Indian history with religious harmony.