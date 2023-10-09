A community that stays central to India, Indianness
No Indian can imagine this country without Punjab, Punjabis, and Sikhs
NEW DELHI : This happened in December 2006. We were aboard a plane carrying the then prime minister Manmohan Singh and an Indian delegation to Tokyo. During the flight, the prime minister’s media adviser, Sanjaya Baru, came up to the gallery unexpectedly and told me: “PM is waiting for you." I had told Baru before boarding the flight at the New Delhi airport that I wanted to meet the prime minister.