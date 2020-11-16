A confident India need not stay out of RCEP anymore

Let us examine what has changed since last November. First, a new US administration led by President-elect Joe Biden is likely to undo President Donald Trump’s rejection of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement. TPP goes much beyond trade, incorporating labour and environment standards and incentivizing value chains to stay within is ambit. It has 12 countries, of which 7 are also part of RCEP. That would leave India as the only major country excluded from all major regional trade blocs. Second, of the nascent geopolitical grouping called the Quad, Japan and Australia have already joined RCEP and are also part of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Third, China is consciously moving to a more domestic-oriented growth model. This rebalancing is part of its latest five-year plan and is also captured in the phrase “dual circulation model" propounded by President Xi Jinping. China’s domestic consumer market of $6 trillion would be more easily accessible to RCEP members than others. China has pledged to import over $22 trillion of goods and services over the next decade. Fourth, India’s exports to China have grown in the past three years, a trend that can be strengthened under RCEP. Lastly, sustained high industrial growth is not possible without high trade growth. Embedded technology, know-how and management practices often accompany international flows of goods and investments.