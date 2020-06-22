Opinion | A conflict-ridden SIDBI needs the government to clarify its role

SIDBI and its various subsidiaries (MUDRA, SIDBI Ventures, etc.) have been dominant players in the MSME landscape. As per its 2019 Annual Report, SIDBI’s asset portfolio of over ₹1.5 trillion comprises primarily refinance to financial institutions (about 90% of its portfolio), and then direct lending to MSMEs. On the liabilities side, SIDBI raises significant resources from the priority sector shortfall (PSS) funds of banks, among others—these are fairly low-cost liabilities. Now consider the credit demand of MSMEs in India. This credit gap (difference between formal supply and MSME demand) is estimated to be in a range of ₹20-25 trillion by the 2019 Report Of The Reserve Bank Of India Committee On MSMEs. The big question is whether SIDBI’s resources are being used efficiently to close this credit gap. A large balance sheet is not a relevant metric for a development FI. Rather, we should evaluate incremental credit flows to the sector as a whole by all FIs and the reduction in credit spreads over time on account of better information about the credit quality of these enterprises.