A confluence of crises is signalling a bumpy path ahead

Unpredictable politicians make it harder still. The OPEC+ decision last week to cut production by 2 million barrels per day—or 2% of global production—was justified by Saudi Arabia as a response to rising interest rates and weaker global growth. Still, its timing suggested to many observers a bizarre settling of political scores by Saudi Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman al Saud directed at the Joe Biden administration. The Saudi administration is seen as partial to former president Donald Trump and his family. Higher oil prices could prove crucial to damaging the prospects for US Democrats and tilting the balance in the US Congress after mid-term elections due in a couple of weeks. President Biden may well come to regret having said during his election campaign that there was “very little redeeming social value in the present government in Saudi Arabia." There is much truth to that, but unless the world can rapidly shift to non-fossil fuels, realpolitik demands discretion. Then again, a period of sustained higher oil prices may be what the world needs to reduce its dependence on oil, but the timing is not ideal. Currencies in emerging markets are under pressure from Indonesia to India as current account deficits widen dramatically (in the Philippines to 7% of GDP by the end of this year).