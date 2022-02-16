A country where we must jump hoops for small things

Then there are government departments that are perhaps seeking a return to the socialist 1970s. Moving back to India in 2019 with half a container of clothes, utensils and furniture, I was ensnared in the customs department’s phenomenal form-filling. On my way out of Hong Kong, only the moving company needed my passport. At this end, I had to physically courier every form of identification I possess to Chennai to comply with customs regulations. The process dragged on for six days. As Arvind Singhal of Technopak Advisors told me, for decades every government has promised a variation of ease of doing business, and yet “the unease of doing business keeps growing." He attributed this to powerful central oversight agencies that frighten bureaucrats who might want to show initiative and the disposition of many other civil servants who tend to join the administrative system in search of sinecures.