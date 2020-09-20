A covid guide to flying through an exasperating jumble of rules

Air travel during these covid times is deeply worrying for Indians. All airline websites have a must-read page about rules announced by the state you are travelling to—from downloading that state’s app (many states have their own apps) to quarantine regulations. Plus, there are Union government rules—you need to have Aarogya Setu showing a green signal, you have to have baggage tags printed out and stuck on your luggage, and elderly citizens—above 65—are advised not to travel unless it’s an emergency.

I have taken three domestic flights in the last one month. I have grave doubts whether these state apps actually exist, because no official at any airport has asked me about them. “Apps" could just be the latest sarkari buzzword. Of the three airports I went to, only Delhi asked me for a green Aarogya Setu. When I had to fly back with my mother from Kolkata to Delhi, I bought her a smartphone just to load Aarogya Setu on it. No one in Kolkata airport checked. Well, I suppose she can, if she wants to, now learn the joys of selfies and WhatsApp. My mother is 80, and it was emergency travel, so I got a doctor’s certificate to that effect. No one asked for anything.

We downloaded self-declaration forms of good health from the airline website, printed them out, along with negative covid test results, and carried them with as much care as we would our passports, but no one bothered. All the paper went into the dustbin in our Delhi home.

Ah, compulsorily sticking printed out baggage tags on our luggage! Just try sticking a sheet of paper on a nylon or polyester suitcase and making it stay. Use any tape you want. The result is that no one bothers. On my three flights, I did not see a single piece of baggage with a self-administered tag on it. It also does not make logistical sense. Baggage check-in is as it always was. As usual, babus make the rules, sitting in their bhavans, and leave office at 5pm, feeling satisfied that they have done a good day’s work of how the citizens of India need to be managed.

That is why the revolutionary steps announced by the government over the past weeks to rehaul the entire Indian bureaucratic system are so important.

Now to the permanent laws about airport security. Cellphones are to be switched off or put on aeroplane mode when the plane takes off. Till date, there is absolutely no scientific proof that cellphones interfere in any way with the plane’s take-off electronics. In 1992, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) studied the issue of electronic devices on aeroplanes. No proof of any risk was found. Boeing independently researched this and again could not come up with any evidence. But the FAA bureaucrats anyway decided to ban the use of all devices during the take-off and landing phases, and all airlines obeyed. They want you to think that they want you safe. It’s about them, not us.

The permission to carry cigarette lighters and matchboxes is a very Indian case, as far as I know (I may be wrong). India does not permit cigarette lighters or matchboxes either in booked-in luggage or carry-on. This is another case of babu overreach.

In Europe or the US, I have never been stopped for carrying a lighter or a matchbox. The US Transportation Security Administration allows you to carry lighters in carry-on luggage. And if you are carrying a lighter in your pocket, it must stay there. You can hardly burn down or hijack a plane with a lighter or matchbox. But even if we accept the Indian law as having some logic (however inscrutable), most airports in India do not have scanning equipment that can detect a matchbox in your carry-on baggage. I will not name these airports, but I have been carrying matchboxes in my rucksack for years without a problem. The babu is happy he issued a regulation; and the citizen has found a way out.

Different airports have different security apparatus. In India’s most modern—and privatized—airports (Delhi has been regularly voted as among the “world’s best" among airports of its size), the check-in baggage screening systems are state-of-the-art. And the lighter goes through. But in airports like Goa’s, which attracts so much international—and high-spending—traffic, we still have to go through what is essentially a manual scanning process where one has to lug one’s bags up each airline’s specific uphill conveyor belt. So, expensive Zippo lighters that cost up to $100 stay back in Dabolim airport. A secondary market flourishes.

Finally, the personal security check. At Guwahati airport, I found that everyone goes in with their arms raised to the sky like they are being menaced with AK-47s. At Kolkata airport, the security man makes everyone turn right and then scans him. The logic escapes me.

Our airports have improved incredibly in the last 20 years. But why can’t we still get our act together on simple things? From covid regulations which turn out to be either pieces of useless paper or possibly fictitious apps, to rules that much of the developed world sees as unnecessary, and which we don’t even have the equipment to implement? It’s not rocket science; just simple rational thinking.

But that may be too much to ask of our babudom.

Sandipan Deb is a former editor of ‘Financial Express’, and founder-editor of ‘Open’ and ‘Swarajya’ magazines

