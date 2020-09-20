A covid guide to flying through an exasperating jumble of rules

I have taken three domestic flights in the last one month. I have grave doubts whether these state apps actually exist, because no official at any airport has asked me about them. “Apps" could just be the latest sarkari buzzword. Of the three airports I went to, only Delhi asked me for a green Aarogya Setu. When I had to fly back with my mother from Kolkata to Delhi, I bought her a smartphone just to load Aarogya Setu on it. No one in Kolkata airport checked. Well, I suppose she can, if she wants to, now learn the joys of selfies and WhatsApp. My mother is 80, and it was emergency travel, so I got a doctor’s certificate to that effect. No one asked for anything.