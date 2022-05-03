A crisis of context scarcity in a hyper-connected world

We often need to rely on experts for context. Cowen explains this is by using the example of contemporary art. Most works of modern art, he says, are incomprehensible unless explained by someone who understands them well. Anyone who has rejected these works out of hand probably hasn’t taken the trouble to understand the context in which they were created. This need for expert context is just as true in the case of current affairs—from the geopolitics of the situation in Ukraine to finding our way out of the pandemic. While we all have access to the data that may hold the answers to these questions, unless that data is placed in context by subject-matter experts, the conclusions we draw are, at best, incomplete.

