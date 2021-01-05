A crucial decade for democracy and capitalism

The dawn of the current century was a time of optimism, and there was hope that humanity was about to wage its final battle against hunger and misery. Twenty years on, these dreams have been replaced by various fears. Globalization has turned into Slowbalization and the ideals which raised such hopes are struggling to survive.

The coming decade will be crucial for the future of democracy and capitalism.

A scrutiny of the period from 1900 to 2020 shows that every second decade, there is a change in established values. Let’s look back to January 2001. The Cold War that prevailed since the end of the Second World War was over in the 1990s, paving the way for democracy and capitalism worldwide.

ALSO READ: India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

Asian and African countries set to work on reducing poverty, lifting the largest number of people above poverty in the history of mankind. Globalization and democracy ensured that basic amenities became nearly universal. Hopes and dreams rose, naturally. However, two events in 2001 changed everything.

That year, China joined the World Trade Organization, and Al-Qaeda terrorists brought down the World Trade Center in New York. While China quietly increased its strength, the US got caught up in protracted wars. The bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008 slowed globalization to a crawl.

The flames they fanned became a full-blown fire after covid-19. Renewed unemployment and misery welcome us into the New Year.

Take for instance the textiles industry of India and Bangladesh. At the beginning of 2019, the industry was worth 2.5 trillion dollars worldwide, employing 43 million people in India alone. This industry was truly multinational—raw clothes would be made in one country, buttons and zips in another, and finally, the clothes would be cut and stitched into garments somewhere else. India and Bangladesh led this industry.

When the coronavirus snapped supply chains, neither Chinese buttons nor threads could reach Bangladesh, nor could garments made there be exported. As a result, orders worth 3.2 billion dollars, were revoked globally.

From ordinary workers to professionals, millions of people lost jobs across industries, while many more faced pay cuts. Some also lost a place to live. Many people who had emerged from poverty in the last 30 years returned to penury. No one knows when these conditions will become normal again.

The emergence of a new, more infectious strain of the coronavirus has brought back many restrictions, accelerating the ongoing Slowbalization. Economic nationalism has taken root, with countries insisting on local manufacturing to create employment opportunities for their citizens. No wonder our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also seen advocating ‘Vocal for Local’.

For over a month, farmers seeking repeal of three farm laws are camped around Delhi under the open sky, in the first year since 1961 which has witnessed a cold wave over eight days in a row. But the temperature that dropped to one degree on the first day of the New Year could not cool their enthusiasm. This is a unique protest in the history of independent India.

Such anger is not unique to our country, though. Pakistan and Nepal are also struggling for other reasons. China, which is creating turmoil on our borders, is struggling to maintain peace in Hong Kong. The anger has surfaced in the West as well. A few months ago, some protests under the banner of Black Lives Matter took the form of violence in the US. In 2019, there was a Delhi-like farmers’ protest in Berlin, the capital and biggest city of Germany, Europe’s richest country. Farmers blocked the roads of the city with more than 20,000 tractors. They returned at the outbreak of the pandemic, but their resistance remains alive.

There are many reasons to be afraid. During testing times, rulers have historically applied immediate measures with adverse impact. In the past year, 91 countries imposed various restrictions on the mainstream or social media. Published in September 2020, a Freedom House survey showed the state of human rights violations by the State.

If the trend picks up this decade, the values established after the Second World War may come under risk, putting democracy in danger.

There is another fact that needs attention. Human civilization has always discovered new light in the darkest days of crisis. With this hope, I would like to welcome this decade. Hopefully, we will be able to stop stumbling and forge ahead.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. His Twitter handle is @shekarkahin

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via