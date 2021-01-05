A crucial decade for democracy and capitalism

Such anger is not unique to our country, though. Pakistan and Nepal are also struggling for other reasons. China, which is creating turmoil on our borders, is struggling to maintain peace in Hong Kong. The anger has surfaced in the West as well. A few months ago, some protests under the banner of Black Lives Matter took the form of violence in the US. In 2019, there was a Delhi-like farmers’ protest in Berlin, the capital and biggest city of Germany, Europe’s richest country. Farmers blocked the roads of the city with more than 20,000 tractors. They returned at the outbreak of the pandemic, but their resistance remains alive.