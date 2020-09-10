A date nearly two millennia in the making

As for dates: they are among the earliest fruits mankind domesticated. Date palms once grew all over the arid lands that stretch from North Africa in the west, through the Middle East to the Indus Valley in the east. Dates from what’s now Israel — “Judean dates" — were celebrated even two millennia ago for their taste, size and medicinal properties. But pitched warfare destroyed the Judean date plantations. By the 19th century, none remained. But the excavation of Masada in the 1960s turned up several date seeds. In 2005, Dr Sarah Sallon from the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem got herself a few of them. She and Dr Elaine Solowey, an expert in agriculture in arid conditions, planted some of them at a kibbutz in southern Israel. Dr Solowey told The New York Times that she wasn’t really expecting them to germinate, but she did use a few “horticultural tricks" anyway: “Warming, careful hydration, a plant hormone and enzymatic fertilizer."