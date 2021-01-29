A day in the life of a familiar planet

So how do we measure the length of a day, and then how it changes by these minuscule amounts? For a first pass, of course, we define a day as the time interval between two identical happenings: two successive sunrises or sunsets, for example. If you see two such, you measure the time between them and that’s how long your day is. Still, to do this we need to be at some location with a clear view of the horizon to the east or the west. For many of us, that’s not possible. So perhaps a better metric might be the time between two successive solar noons—that is, from when the sun is at its highest in the sky today to when it is at its highest tomorrow. Though even that has its limitations. Perhaps it’s an overcast day? And think about it, how do you pinpoint that precise moment when the sun is at its highest?