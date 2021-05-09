A decentralized approach could help turn the tide against covid

The impact of community participation in effectively dealing with such outbreaks is best demonstrated by the example of a 17th-century English village, Eyam, which became one of the most remarkable cases of self-quarantine in history. During the bubonic plague of 1665-66, Eyam’s inhabitants quarantined themselves to prevent the spread of the plague. People from the village would come to place money in six holes drilled into the top of a boundary stone to pay for food and medicine left by their neighbours. More than a quarter of the village’s population of almost 1,000 had died by the end of the outbreak. But thanks to their self-sacrifice, the plague was contained.