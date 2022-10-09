A defeat of Russia coerced by the West would be dangerous

That is a triumph of US coercion, even if it’s at a dangerous stage. Putin is spiralling toward defeat in Ukraine and may not survive that outcome politically. So he is mobilizing hundreds of thousands of troops while reminding enemies just how much harm Russia can cause. By annexing four Ukrainian regions, Putin is warning Washington as well as Kyiv that attacks on those territories are tantamount to attacks on Russia itself. And if Russia was behind recent attacks on undersea gas pipelines to Germany, as EU officials maintain, Putin may be sending a message that Moscow can take the fight to Nato countries in less conventional ways. Back off, Putin is saying, before things get really serious.