A delayed economic census exposes a federal faultline

While the holes in the MCA-21 database received most attention, the report also exposed gaps in two other databases used by the surveyors: the 6th economic census (conducted in 2013-14) and state business registers (for 11 states that had been able to build one). Among the three databases, the share of casualties (firms that were not surveyed either because they could not be found or because they did not respond) was lowest for firms drawn from the economic census list. Nonetheless, the share of casualties even in the census list was quite significant (bit.ly/3CMiCgo). In response to these findings, the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (Mospi) promised remedial measures, including a revamped economic census. The 7th economic census was being rolled out at that stage, and Mospi claimed this would be an authentic geo-tagged database of all firms in the country. Mospi said it would create a ‘national statistical business register’ based on this database.