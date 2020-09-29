A demand shock could follow the supply squeeze of our lockdown

This recovery in the labour market is good news. However, a lot depends on the specifics. There are three important issues in this context. First, it is still not clear whether the millions who have got back their jobs are now working at monthly wages that are at the same level as February, or lower. Second, it is likely that there has been an increase in disguised unemployment as people move back to overcrowded farms as a last resort. In a recent report, Citigroup chief India economist Samiran Chakraborty has written on the possibility of a reversal of the Lewisian model, in which the process of development moves people from farms to higher productivity activities.